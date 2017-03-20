Pres. Buhari's personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo & wife are expecting their first child
President Buhari's personal photographer, Bayo Omoboriowo and his wife, Omolola are expecting a baby. This will be the first child for the couple who got married on August 1, 2015. Congratulations to them! Another photo after the cut...
4 comments:
cool... congrats to them.
.
.
.
.
.
.
.
Get a Bigger Penis Using Penis Exercises That Works at www.PenisEnlargementGym.com
Congrats👶. Bk was here!!
Congrat to them
Tbc is available at 2k per Tbc, invest in your future
Contact me on 09024360475 whatsapp or call
Post a Comment