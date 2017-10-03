Pres Buhari says VP Yemi Osinbajo remains in charge as he continues his rest in Abuja

President Buhari who arrived Nigeria from London today, has asked Vice President Yemi Osinbajo to continue piloting the affairs of the nation as he needs more time to rest. He said this when he met with Osinbajo, his cabinet members and some governors at the state house this morning.
He also asked that no one should send any delegation to greet him in the state house. President Buhari also hinted that he might be back to the UK in a few weeks time for a follow up on his medicals.
