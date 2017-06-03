Pres Buhari may return today- Former Minister of Information, Ibrahim Nakande, says

Former Minister of State for Information, Ibrahim Dasuki Nakande, says information reaching him suggests that President Buhari may return to Nigeria today. Buhari has been in the UK for over a month now. Nakande said this at a special prayer session for the quick recovery of President Buhari which held yesterday at the Jos Central Mosque.
“From the information I gathered, President Buhari is hale and sound and may come back today (yesterday) or tomorrow (today). All what is needed from us is prayer for the full recovery and God’s guidance for the president to deliver his campaign promises” he said
The former Minister said those wishing the president dead do not mean well for Nigeria “It is only Buhari that can take this nation out of the mess it found itself”he said
