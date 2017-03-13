Pres Buhari is very fit to resume work- Osinbajao says

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo says President Buhari is very fit to resume work today March 13th. Speaking with state house correspondents after a meeting with President Buhari in the state house in Abuja this morning, Osinbajo said.
“He is very well. We just had a very long meeting to bring the President up to speed on some of the things we have done while he was away. And he has given a few directives on what we should be doing on so many areas, the northeast, budget, the economy and a wide range of issues. He held a meeting with me for over an hour where we discussed a wide range of issues so his readiness for work is not in doubt at all. In fact he is over ready.”
Osinbajo disclosed he has officially handed over power back to President Buhari and has resumed office as Vice President
“Oh yes! I’m back to my regular position as vice president".
More photos below...
2 comments:
Na wah o,this osibanjo sef
I have nothing but pure respect for you two Sirs.
Never has Nigeria ever had such a beautiful team
That led. May your bond never break.
