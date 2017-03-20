Pres Buhari has another office by his living room so he works from home when most civil servants have closed- Shehu Garba

Responding to a question on what the President's routine has been like since returning from his medical vacation, Garba said President Buhari had been receiving briefs from everyone including Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, Senate President Bukola Saraki, House of Representatives Speaker Yakubu Dogara and many others. He stressed that President Buhari does not have to always be in his presidential office to carry out his duties.
"I read those analyses and I believe they were mostly wrong. What they don’t understand is that the President doesn’t follow official working hours because he is on duty all the time. He has another office by his living room. So, he works from home when most civil servants have closed. He started on Monday with the letters he sent to the two arms of the parliament signifying his return to work. He then went in for a handover briefing by the Vice President. They had a lot to discuss between them. Although he gave specific mandates to the Acting President, he needed to be brought up to speed on the developments in the Supreme Court, the Niger Delta, the economy with particular reference to the Economic Recovery and Growth Plan, ERPG which was launched in his absence and programs like the Small and medium Enterprises Clinic which have strong connections to the agricultural strategy of the administration"he said
5 comments:
Really? There is no other office more official than the official office.
Garba Shehu you talk as if Nigerian elect president Bulgari to work from home, Pls save your explanation for your children that you can easily convince
BULLSHIT
AUNTY LINDA 👩
That is ZA OZA ROOM!
This is a shameless man say this nonsense
Post a Comment