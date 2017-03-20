Premiere: Tito Da.Fire - Beauty From Africa

The song which was produced by Aizbag boasts of the qualities of an African woman which include her beauty and irresistible body shape.
The song was mixed by "TBass", Mastered by Africa's leading sound engineer "Swaps".
Words from the management is that the video to the song is in works and is slated for release in due time.
content plugged by Talent Tailor Company
Download, Listen and Enjoy!
DOWNLOAD HERE - https://my.notjustok.com/track/download/id/195076
Be up to date with Tito Da.Fire activities, be sure to follow on social media platforms.
Twitter - @TitoDaFire
Instagram - @TitoDaFire
For Media Inquiries and Bookings
Bilo (Talent Tailor Company Ltd) - +2348138490955
Don T (DicotyleDon Ent.Ltd) +234-806706 7564
No comments:
Post a Comment