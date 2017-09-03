Pregnant ESPN host hits back at Twitter trolls who directed sexist remarks at her

ESPN broadcaster Sam Ponder, 31, who is seven months pregnant with her second child has hit back at Twitter users who insulted her about her appearance and her abilities to perform on her job. The attacks on Sam started when Richard Deitsch from Sports Illustrated reported that Sam was likely to take over from Chris Berman on ESPN's 'Sunday NFL Countdown' show.
Berman’s departure left open, three significant NFL on-air jobs at ESPN and the moment Richard hinted that Sam could fill that spot, the vitriol started pouring in.
Richard tweeted that he was hearing that ESPN college football reporter Sam Ponder would become the new host of Sunday NFL Countdown, having emerged as a strong candidate because ESPN president John Skipper and senior vice president of event and studio production Stephanie Druley believe Sam has great potential as a studio host.
Some people felt Sam was not the best for the now vacant position and they attacked her on Twitter, some going as far as criticising her looks.
In reply, Sam wrote;
"Getting sexist/vulgar tweets abt my job/appearance while I'm unable to see my own feet & covered in toddler pee is somethin else I tell ya."
Sam Ponder is married to Christian Ponder, an active player in the league and an unrestricted NFL free agent who plays as a quarterback and they have a daughter together.
