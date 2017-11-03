Pregnant Ciara involved in a car crash

According to TMZ, singer Ciara who is pregnant and in her third trimester, was in West LA driving her Mercedes G-Wagon, as she was about to make a left turn, a Volvo SUV drove into the passenger side of her SUV. Eyewitnesses initially said she clutched onto her chest and shoulder as she talked to someone on the phone but appeared to be ok later. There was no Ambulance at the scene and she did seem to be ok, from the video shared by TMZ online. Her husband Russell Wilson took to twitter to say this about his wife.
He assured their fans that she is doing ok. He wrote:
Then she confirmed that she's fine.
