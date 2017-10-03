 Pregnant Amal Clooney steps out in beautiful yellow dress suit to give a speech at the UN | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 10 March 2017

Pregnant Amal Clooney steps out in beautiful yellow dress suit to give a speech at the UN

Human Rights Lawyer, Amal Clooney, 39 who is married to Hollywood actor, George Clooney, 55, is pregnant with the couple's twins. The mum-to-be was seen in a beautiful yellow dress suit as she went into the Headquarters of the United Nations in New York on Thursday, where she gave a speech at a session entitled: The Fight against Impunity for Atrocities: Bringing Da'esh to Justice. Where she encouraged the UN to do more so that ISIS militants can face trial for international crimes they have committed all around the world. She said:

'Not one ISIS militant has faced trial for international crimes anywhere in the world. Why is it that nothing has been done? 'Somehow we are no closer to justice today than when I addressed you last year.'

