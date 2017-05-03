Precious moments shared between Joke Silva and her husband Olu Jacobs

The beautiful and married Nollywood couple who have been waxing on strong for many years shared this precious moment with fans on Instagram. Joke Silva shared the photo and wrote: "#AMVCA2017
Sharing a moment with the boo ❤️". Thank you for sharing this moment! So precious and timeless! More photos after the cut..
6 comments:
Awww
...merited happiness
I luv dem so much
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Cute children from Nigeria....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
Uhm indeed true love isn't Mr X allegedly buying Tonto the first Iphone7 but Olu and Joke growing old together and still loving each other
God will keep you guys together forever
That's what I call boom fire. That fire will never stop still death US part
