Sunday, 5 March 2017

Precious moments shared between Joke Silva and her husband Olu Jacobs

The beautiful and married Nollywood couple who have been waxing on strong for many years shared this precious moment with fans on Instagram. Joke Silva shared the photo and wrote: "#AMVCA2017 Sharing a moment with the boo ❤️". Thank you for sharing this moment! So precious and timeless! More photos after the cut..



Posted by at 3/05/2017 08:22:00 am

6 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Awww


...merited happiness

5 March 2017 at 08:47
Vina Saviour said...

I luv dem so much

5 March 2017 at 08:49
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
Cute children from Nigeria....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

5 March 2017 at 08:55
Bonita Bislam said...

Uhm indeed true love isn't Mr X allegedly buying Tonto the first Iphone7 but Olu and Joke growing old together and still loving each other

5 March 2017 at 08:59
Linda said...

God will keep you guys together forever

5 March 2017 at 09:18
Emeka Ibe said...

That's what I call boom fire. That fire will never stop still death US part

5 March 2017 at 09:21

