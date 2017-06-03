Postpone your trips to the US if you have no important business there- Abike Dabiri-Erewa counsels Nigerians

In a statement released today by her media aide, Abdurrahman Balogun, Dabiri-Erewa said that the warning became imperative due to series of reports her office has received in recent times .
“In the last few weeks, the office has received a few cases of Nigerians with valid multiple-entry US visas being denied entry and sent back to the Nigeria. In such cases reported to the office, such affected persons were sent back immediately on the next available flight and their visas were cancelled".Dabiri -Erewa said that “no reasons were given for the decision by the US immigration authorities.”
The Presidential aide said that the statement “is only to advise Nigerians without any compelling or essential reasons to visit the US to consider rescheduling their trip until there is clarity on the new immigration policy.”
She however reminded Nigerians in the Diaspora to abide by the rules and regulations of their host countries and be good ambassadors of the country.
