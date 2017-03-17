 Porn film played on big screen at polling station during Dutch election (Photo) | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 March 2017

Porn film played on big screen at polling station during Dutch election (Photo)

A lesbian porn film was on Thursday played on a giant screen at a polling station during the official vote count of the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands.

A photo showed volunteers carefully counting votes as the X-rated video which involved two women practicing the act was being played in the background.
 
It's believed that a prankster must have put the porn on at the polling station, in the city of Enschede in the eastern part of the Netherlands, UK Sun reported.

The election was won by Prime Minister Mark Rutte with right-winger Geert Wilder
