Porn film played on big screen at polling station during Dutch election (Photo)

A lesbian porn film was on Thursday played on a giant screen at a polling station during the official vote count of the parliamentary elections in the Netherlands.
A photo showed volunteers carefully counting votes as the X-rated video which involved two women practicing the act was being played in the background.
It's believed that a prankster must have put the porn on at the polling station, in the city of Enschede in the eastern part of the Netherlands, UK Sun reported.
