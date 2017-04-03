Polish politician says "Women must earn less than men because they are weaker, smaller and less intelligent"

The European Parliament has launched a hate speech investigation into a Polish politician after he stated that "women must earn less than men, because they are weaker, they are smaller, they are less intelligent" during a debate this week on the gender pay gap.
The politician Janusz Korwin-Mikke is an independent member of the European Parliament wh has previously said that women should not be allowed to vote and was investigated for incitement to rape in 2014 over remarks he made to the European Parliament.
Outraged by his comments Wednesday, another parliamentary member, Iratxe Garcia Perez of the Spanish Socialist Workers' Party, launched a forceful counterattack saying "I know it hurts and worries you that today women can sit in this house and represent European citizens with the same rights as you. I am here to defend all European women from men like you."
