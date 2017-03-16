Police stranded as angry traders dump 37 coffins at a Synagogue church in Upanda)

According to Crooze FM, the coffins were dumped in Pastor Kakande’s church compound at Kubiri junction in Wandegeya on Gayaza Road as the coffin dealers accused officials of Synagogue Church of all Nations of blocking drainage channels in the area and in the process diverting drainage water into their business premises.
Over 18 people were arrested during the protests last month and later released on police bond. Now, Kampala Metropolitan police spokesperson, Emilian Kayima, says they are tired of keeping the coffins since they are occupying space.
No comments:
Post a Comment