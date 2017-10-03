Police officer rescued from being lynched after breaking into a shop

A Malawian police officer was recused from an angry mob who almost set him ablaze for breaking into a shop. The police officer identified as Raphael Banda and two of his accomplices from Ntcheu were allegedly caught by people trying to steal from a shop at Mtonda Trading Centre. According to Ncheu Police PRO, Hastings Chigaru who confirmed the incident, the police officer is at Ntcheu Police Station awaiting to be charged with an offence.
He said people pounced on them by administering mob justice but when the police were alerted they came to their rescue. However, Chigaru also said that if not for the police rescue team the mob would have set the suspects on fire.
