Police nab man who specialises in stealing valuables at conferences and seminars in Lagos

He made away with 5 MacBooks, one HP computer and some assorted personal effects of the workshop participants. Captured in the CCTV camera around the venue of the event, he was seen driving into the venue, before heading straight into the seminar hall precisely when the participants were having lunch in another room.
The suspect, who was corporately dressed, wore the tag of seminar participants before making away with the items. He later took them to Computer Village, Ikeja, and sold 5 Mac Books, one HP computer to one Saliu Ibraheem for over N1.1m. He successfully did this as he had several scouts who furnish him with information.
RRS operatives succeeded in tracing the suspect to 5, Tony Street, Ejigbo, Lagos where he was hosting about 34 other church members in a house-fellowship.
Recovered from his house after the arrest were a 4 Runner Toyota car, with the registration No. KRD 701 DC, driven into the venue by the suspect, a master key, Zinox laptop, several computer bags, computer and tablet accessories as well as seminar materials and a sum of N700, 000:00. After initially denying the crime, he confessed when he was shown copy of the CCTV footages before leading the operatives to Computer Village to arrest the buyer.
According to the buyer of the stolen items at Computer Village, Saliu Ibraheem, Ikemefuna brought 5 Mac Books and one HP to his shop caliming that he bought them in South Africa. "I bought the 5 Mac Books and a HP laptop computer for N1, 110,000 and I resold it immediately for N1, 250,000:00. The money was transferred into my account immediately."
The RRS operatives have now recovered all the laptops stolen by the suspect at the seminar. The suspect has been transferred to the SCID, Panti, Yaba for further investigation and prosecution.
No comments:
Post a Comment