Police arrest Somali man for posing as a bridesmaid

Narrating the unusual occurrence to Somali Cable, the groom identified as Abdirahman Ismail, said he never knew the bridesmaid was indeed a woman as he had worn makeup looking like a woman.
'A woman claiming to be his mother came to our house and asked if we have seen her son named Abdirahman. I told her we have never seen her son and the only person living with us was a girl named Asma.
'That's when the woman told me that Asma is actually her son, Abdirahman,' the groom said.After finding out the bridesmaid was indeed a man, the groom reported the incident to police who arrested him and the bride. The groom is said to be planning to divorce the wife after the embarrassment she caused him.
No comments:
Post a Comment