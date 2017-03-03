 Police arrest Somali man for posing as a bridesmaid | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 3 March 2017

Police arrest Somali man for posing as a bridesmaid

In a shocking story emanating from Somalia, a man has been arrested for pretending to be a bridesmaid at a recent traditional wedding ceremony. Before his arrest, the man identified as Abdirahman who bears the same name with bride's husband stayed with the newly wed couple for more than three weeks still posing as a woman. According to the Somali culture, the maid of honor not only assists the bride during the wedding but also helps in setting up her new house. Abdirahman was only arrested after his mother blew his cover.

Narrating the unusual occurrence to Somali Cable, the groom identified as Abdirahman Ismail, said he never knew the bridesmaid was indeed a woman as he had worn makeup looking like a woman.
'A woman claiming to be his mother came to our house and asked if we have seen her son named Abdirahman. I told her we have never seen her son and the only person living with us was a girl named Asma. 
'That's when the woman told me that Asma is actually her son, Abdirahman,' the groom said.
 After finding out the bridesmaid was indeed a man, the groom reported the incident to police who arrested him and the bride. The groom is said to be planning to divorce the wife after the embarrassment she caused him.
