Police arrest 43 drug peddlers during massive raid in Ghana

According to Ghana Web report, some of them were caught in the act smoking substances suspected to be marijuana, while others were in possession of the material.
Confirming their arrest, Commander of the Mile 7 District Police Command, Supt. Iddrisu Tanko, said:
'Their activities are actually taking a toll on the community, in that we record pockets of people being attacked in isolated areas in the community. People have their Ipads, phones, and bags being snatched from them at knife or gun point.
'Those we’ve arrested have given the indication that they are people who are normally around these areas where dry substances suspected to be Indian hemp is normally sold,' he said.
4 comments:
hope no nigerian is among bcus i knw it is der blood every country der enter drugs is der number 1 target especially the..............shhhhhhhhhhh😂😂😂😂
TOO BAD FOR THEM
AUNTY LINDA👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
So you can't post a better comment than that to your fellow citizen ,,,let try to be positive sometimes
good
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds
Post a Comment