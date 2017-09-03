 Police arrest 43 drug peddlers during massive raid in Ghana | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 9 March 2017

Police arrest 43 drug peddlers during massive raid in Ghana

Police at Achimota in Ghana have arrested 43 drug peddlers who are suspected to be perpetrating robbery activities in the area. The suspects, 40 of whom are men and 3 women,  were caught during a raid on Saturday in the ghettos and slums located in the community.
According to Ghana Web report, some of them were caught in the act smoking substances suspected to be marijuana, while others were in possession of the material.
Confirming their arrest, Commander of the Mile 7 District Police Command, Supt. Iddrisu Tanko, said:
'Their activities are actually taking a toll on the community, in that we record pockets of people being attacked in isolated areas in the community. People have their Ipads, phones, and bags being snatched from them at knife or gun point.
'Those we’ve arrested have given the indication that they are people who are normally around these areas where dry substances suspected to be Indian hemp is normally sold,' he said.
Posted by at 3/09/2017 06:58:00 am

4 comments:

Anonymous said...

hope no nigerian is among bcus i knw it is der blood every country der enter drugs is der number 1 target especially the..............shhhhhhhhhhh😂😂😂😂

9 March 2017 at 07:56
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

TOO BAD FOR THEM





AUNTY LINDA👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

9 March 2017 at 07:59
JAMES WALKER said...

So you can't post a better comment than that to your fellow citizen ,,,let try to be positive sometimes

9 March 2017 at 08:14
Vivian Reginalds said...

good
-D great anonymous now as Vivian Reginalds

9 March 2017 at 08:17

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts