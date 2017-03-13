"Please I have a family. Let me live" Kim K recounts new details of horrific ordeal she suffered in the hands of armed Paris robbers

Kim K has made it clear that the robbery she encountered in Paris shook her up greatly to the extent that she had to become reclusive for a while.
In new episodes of her family's reality show, Keeping Up with the Kardashians, the reality star revealed the horrific ordeal she lived through while she was bound, gagged and robbed while in Paris last year for the Paris Fashion Week..
The mother-of-two said the men demanded money from her when they came into her hotel room, but she told them she did not have any then they dragged her to the hallway on top of the stairs and produced a gun at which point she thought the masked men would shoot her in the head.
'They dragged me out on to the hallway on top of the stairs. That's when I saw the gun clear, like clear as day. I was kind of looking at the gun, looking down back at the stairs,' she told her sister, Khloe and Kourtney.
"They had the gun up to me and I knew they were just going to shoot me in the head. Then he ducktapes my face."
Crying, Kim revealed that she had to plead for her life.
'Please, I have a family. Let me live.'
She also said that for a moment, she considered escaping but wondered if it would be the best choice considering that they had a weapon and could gun her down in a second.
"I was like; 'I have a split second in my mind to make this quick decision. Am I going to run down the stairs and either be shot in the back?' It makes me so upset to think about it. Either they're going to shoot me in the back, or if I make it and they don't, if the elevator does not open in time, or the stairs are locked, then like I'm f*****. There's no way out."
A number of 17 suspects were arrested by police in Paris as investigation into the robbery continues.
