"Please give them space" Actress, Ify Okeke weighs in on Tonto Dikeh's marriage crisis

Actress, Ify Okeke has weighed in on Tonto Dikeh's marriage crisis. She asked people to give them space in order to sort out their issues. According to her, she is disappointed in Tonto's husband, Oladunni Churchill for not being matured or trying to find a way to resolve their issue.
She recalled being a victim of domestic violence and also how Tonto Dikeh called her one day to tell her she was sick. And when she got to her house, she saw bruises on her body on some photos on her phone. Read what she wrote after the cut...
I am upset and tayad of this Drama. @tontolet you know my stand in this whole issue, that's why am so upset with you & that isn't gonna change but @bigchurchhaven I am more disappointed at you because I expected you to be more matured & try look for a way to make up with your WIFE as you just called her in the video. Both of you are just making others rich with your private life suddenly everyone is a blogger & has opinions. I want to address this issue because I was once battered & I lied to my friends & siblings even when my younger brother incidentally saw one I claimed I was at fault, I was depressed, I grew this big because I was never this big. I started drinking & hated men for everything. I didn't date for 5years before I could move on, this is part of the reason I started PURPLE CAMPAIGN. 1 Day in 2015, @tontolet me that I should come around that she was very sick. So I rushed to her house & I saw her very sick also noticed bruises I was shocked but a usual Ifeoma doesn't ask questions that same day she showed me the Ring OLA gave her & gave me the good news of her pregnancy, I was so happy but while gisting I was checking her phone, an iPhone 6 gold. I saw pictures of her naked self with bruises and I quickly asked "Booboo, I hope he doesn't beat you? Or what's with this picture?" Tonto replied "NOOOOO, I fell down the stairs because I was alone at home & very sick." I didn't believe her but I told her, please don't take whatever you won't take later now. I left home with the joy of her engagement & pregnancy. Now my point, OLA have you beaten TONTO before YES bcos she confirmed it,Tee can be called all sort of names but she's a wonderful girl. Who I saw did a lot things to make you Happy & I remember the last time I saw you guys in Lagos, I knew something was wrong but usually she cover it. When this whole drama started I begged Tee to hold on, I was angry she choose to talk but if I can preach to other to talk & get help why will I say no to someone i see as a kid sister? I really wanted things to change but with the rate this is happening I have chosen to break my silent and support my own. YOU GUYS NEED HELP, PLEASE GET 1
