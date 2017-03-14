Pics: Justin Bieber splashes out $5,500 a night to stay at luxurious Makepeace Island

23-year-old singer, Justin Bieber is paying $5,500 a night to stay at a luxurious Makepeace Island that is co-owned by Richard Branson. According to the website, the Island is rented out exclusively for up to 20 guests and costs $5,500 a night, plus extra charges for more than four guests.
The island is shaped like a love heart and features a 500,000 litre lagoon pool, an outdoor cinema, tennis court and three lavish Balinese-style villas. More photos after the cut...
He should splash 11M on drinks na
He's living the dream.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
Good life
a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
The boy is very much janded....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***
