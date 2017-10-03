Photo/video: Housewife charged with murdering her maid, brutally beating another maid

Chan Lay Lee was charged at two separate courts for murdering Zubaedah, 38, and causing grievous hurt to Anad, 22.
On the murder charge, Chan was accused of committing the offence at her home in Lebuhraya Jelutong here, between 11am and 4.45pm, on Feb 26.
She was charged under Section 302 of the Penal Code before magistrate Mohd Amin Shahul Hamid.
Chan faces the mandatory death or life imprisonment sentence, if convicted.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Fatin Hussin prosecuted, while Chan was represented by Ruebankumar Asokan. Amin denied bail and set May 11 for case management.
On the abuse charge, Chan was accused of beating Anad with a metal pipe between July 2016 and Feb 25, at the same location.
She faces a maximum of 20 years in jail and whipping, or both, if found guilty under Section 326 of the Penal Code.
Deputy Public Prosecutor Nurul Huda Idris prosecuted, while Ruebankumar appeared for Chan.
Sessions court judge Irwan Suaibon denied bail and set May 11 for case management.
Source: NST
