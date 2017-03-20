Photos:Tears as popular Lagos business mogul and wife who died in accident are laid to rest in Anambra State

Popular business mogul at Alaba International Market, Ojo, Lagos, Daniel Okwuchukwu Chinemelum, and his wife Felicia Chidimma, were laid to rest on March 17th, in their hometown Ekwenanyika Nri in Anaocha Local Government Area of Anambra State. Late Chinemelum, popularly known as FEDAN, at Alaba International market and his wife lost their lives after he drove off a bridge and plunged into a river in January 2017. May their souls rest in peace. More photos after the cut...
