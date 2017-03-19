 Photos: Youth Corper murdered in Jos | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Sunday, 19 March 2017

Photos: Youth Corper murdered in Jos

A youth corps member identified as Solomon Edward Daloba, serving in Jos, Plateau State, has been killed. According to sources, he was murdered by some unknown persons and his body dumped at a refuse site. The deceased was a Computer Science graduate of Bingham University in Abuja.



9 comments:

Nnenne George said...

This killing of innocent people need to stop

19 March 2017 at 17:38
Anonymous said...

People are wicked,what could have been the cost of his death....may his gentle soul rest in the bossom of the lord.Amen.

19 March 2017 at 17:39
kayode odusanya said...

May his soul rest in peace.



19 March 2017 at 17:39
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Oh dear!


19 March 2017 at 17:41
Oladiti Opeyemi said...

Down to earth guy I remember vividly when you bought food for 100level student at Adelabu market that day Unibujites team.
E shey pupor and Linda thank you.

19 March 2017 at 17:42
Ezugwu Chidera said...

Corp members dying seriously anyhow.... Hmmmmm lord have mercy

19 March 2017 at 17:48
benita ilide said...

So sad but Linda pls try nd find out what happened at third mainland bredge today around 2-3-4-5 pm, the traffic was massive nd lots of Lagos state emergency response were there too.

19 March 2017 at 17:50
junia said...

Oh what a world!

19 March 2017 at 17:57
Monemi said...

Hmmmm. Lord of mercy.. rip

19 March 2017 at 18:13

