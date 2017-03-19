Photos: Youth Corper murdered in Jos

A youth corps member identified as Solomon Edward Daloba, serving in Jos, Plateau State, has been killed. According to sources, he was murdered by some unknown persons and his body dumped at a refuse site. The deceased was a Computer Science graduate of Bingham University in Abuja.
9 comments:
This killing of innocent people need to stop
People are wicked,what could have been the cost of his death....may his gentle soul rest in the bossom of the lord.Amen.
May his soul rest in peace.
Oh dear!
... Merited happiness
Down to earth guy I remember vividly when you bought food for 100level student at Adelabu market that day Unibujites team.
E shey pupor and Linda thank you.
Corp members dying seriously anyhow.... Hmmmmm lord have mercy
So sad but Linda pls try nd find out what happened at third mainland bredge today around 2-3-4-5 pm, the traffic was massive nd lots of Lagos state emergency response were there too.
Oh what a world!
Hmmmm. Lord of mercy.. rip
