Photos: Young man who sat on the revered throne of the Tor Tiv before coronation banished from Tiv land

A young man from Ushongo Local Government Area of Benue State, who sat on the revered throne of the Tor Tiv minutes before coronation has been banished from Tiv land by The Tiv Traditional Council, for butchery of the consecrated Tor Tiv Stool.
Stephen Nyitse caused stir after he sat on the throne of the about to be coronated Tor Tiv, Prof. James Ayatse on Saturday, March 4th, at the JS Tarka Stadium, Gboko, Benue State.
The strange action shocked king makers and important dignitaries who were in attendance at the coronation ceremony. He was immediately whisked off by security personnel for interrogation while the Pentecostal fellowship of Nigeria, PFN, president in Benue, Bishop Mike Agou, led other men of God to annoint and rededicate the Stool.
After the coronation, the traditional council went iinto emergency session over the matter and unanimously agree on banishment as punitive measure act and deterrent.
Tor Kwande, HRH Chief Ambrose Pinne Iyortyer who announced the banishment on behalf of the Tiv Traditional Council said the punishment is with immediate effect.
And that Mr. Stephen Nyitse shall under no circumstances step his foot on any part of Tiv land any where in the world. In the statement, the TTC prohibited all sons and daughters of Tiv race to offering any form of assistance to the banished former son of Tiv, Mr.Stephen Nyitse.
