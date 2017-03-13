 Photos: Young bar owner shot dead in Rivers State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 13 March 2017

Photos: Young bar owner shot dead in Rivers State

A young man identified as Nornu Nwibere, the owner of the Classic Bar in Bori was shot dead by unidentified men in Khana Local Government Area of Rivers State on Saturday, March 11th. According to Baridam Ben, who broke the news on Facebook, the deceased is reportedly the 20th person murdered in the community in the last three days. His post below:

"This is Nornu Nwibere, gunned down this evening by hoodlums. Another boy was also gunned down in Kaani shortly after him. By my own count, a minimum of 20 persons have been killed in Ogoni the past 3 days. Yet, the Rivers State government has not even said a single word against these senseless killings, despite taking oath to protect lives and properties. They will rather blame chiefs, they will blame the youth, they will blame everybody and everything except those who actually took oath, who get paid, whose job it is to protect lives and properties. How can I be the governor of a state and people and dying everyday and I will keep quiet, I won't visit the place, and won't be on security agencies every single day to do something about the situation. This is a clear case of dereliction of duty, an impeachable offence anywhere there is a proper government. Unfortunately, we have in Rivers State a set of people who were not prepared for governance and doesn't even know what governance is"
