"This is Nornu Nwibere, gunned down this evening by hoodlums. Another boy was also gunned down in Kaani shortly after him. By my own count, a minimum of 20 persons have been killed in Ogoni the past 3 days. Yet, the Rivers State government has not even said a single word against these senseless killings, despite taking oath to protect lives and properties. They will rather blame chiefs, they will blame the youth, they will blame everybody and everything except those who actually took oath, who get paid, whose job it is to protect lives and properties. How can I be the governor of a state and people and dying everyday and I will keep quiet, I won't visit the place, and won't be on security agencies every single day to do something about the situation. This is a clear case of dereliction of duty, an impeachable offence anywhere there is a proper government. Unfortunately, we have in Rivers State a set of people who were not prepared for governance and doesn't even know what governance is"
News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Monday, 13 March 2017
Photos: Young bar owner shot dead in Rivers State
Posted by Linda Ikeji at 3/13/2017 05:57:00 am
Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
No comments:
Post a Comment