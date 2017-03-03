 Photos: Wow! Check out this 'big' toddler | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

LIS

LIS

Friday, 3 March 2017

Photos: Wow! Check out this 'big' toddler

His proud parents posted the photos on Facebook today. Those folds... Cute boy!
Posted by at 3/03/2017 05:06:00 pm

12 comments:

anita gold said...

Wow

3 March 2017 at 17:09
ed DREAMZ said...

a.k.a EDWIN CHINEDU AZUBUKO said...
.
See bounce abeg....
.
.
***CURRENTLY IN JUPITER***

3 March 2017 at 17:13
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Dis one is obesity o


...merited happiness

3 March 2017 at 17:13
Anonymous said...

He has obesity

3 March 2017 at 17:13
Anonymous said...

How do you know it's a boy? 😂

3 March 2017 at 17:15
Eddy Ogbunambala said...

Cute boy 👦

3 March 2017 at 17:21
RareSpecie Z said...

Toddler?

3 March 2017 at 17:26
Anonymous said...

This child has diabetes from the womb.

3 March 2017 at 17:30
Anonymous said...

Child abuse, not cute

3 March 2017 at 17:38
Ohiren's Zone said...

Comments pending....

3 March 2017 at 17:43
Bibi said...

Obesity in the making. Curb it now, while you can. At 5,he would look like a teenager

3 March 2017 at 17:48
mbadugha ifeanyi said...

Linda ikeji's future son in law...
barbaerWILMORE...cute boy

3 March 2017 at 18:02

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts