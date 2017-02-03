Photos: Woman conspires with friends to dump her lover's corpse in bush in Ogun State

The Divisional Police Officer at Ogijo police station, SP Tijani Mohammed, who got the information, led his men to the area where the principal suspect, Basorun, was arrested.
The statement reads:
"Investigation revealed that the deceased happened to be Rukayat’s lover who came to spend some time with her but died in a suspicious circumstance in her house."
"On interrogation, Rukayat confessed that the deceased was her male friend who came to visit her but suddenly fell sick. She stated further that she took him to a private hospital but the money charged by the hospital was too much for her to pay, which made her to take him to an undisclosed clinic where she said the man gave up the ghost. When asked the reason she decided to dump the corpse in the bush, she could not give any reasonable response."The remains of the deceased had been recovered and deposited at Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital mortuary for autopsy.
