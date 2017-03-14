Photos: Woman accuses stepfather of deliberately chopping off penis of her 9-month-old son during circumcision in Bayelsa

Police on Monday arrested a 59-year-old traditional health practitioner who allegedly cut off the penis of a 9-month-old boy during circumcision at Odenwari in Southern Ijaw LGA of Bayelsa State.
Confirming the arrest, the Spokesman for the State Police Command, DSP Asinim Butswat said the suspect, Mr Ziworitin Keke has been taken into custody while investigation continues.
The spokesman said they got the report shortly after the incident which occurred on February 5th, but the family was preoccupied with seeking medical care for the baby.
The 35-year-old mother of the child, Mrs Eudora Michael said her son, Oyintari Michael was at risk, in pains and desperately needs medical help. He is currently at the Federal Medical Centre, Yenagoa
"Since this sad incident occurred in February, we have been running around to raise money. We have borrowed and we are in big debt," Mrs Michael said.
Mrs Michael, a mother of eight is convinced that the suspect, who is her stepfather deliberately cut off penis of her son out of malice. According to her, she and her husband had no plans to circumcise the baby yet because he was sick at birth. But on the day of the incident, she was woken from sleep by her stepfather's message that she should bring the baby for circumcision.
"It was not a mistake, as being speculated. I carried the baby to him, and he cut off his genitals completely. I checked the length. I am sad because I did not inform my husband before taking the boy for circumcision. My baby cries much more than two other babies he had circumcised without complications," said Mrs. Michael.
After discovering the mishap, Mrs. Michael said she suspected her son’s health was in danger when her stepfather asked that she should leave the boy with him for three weeks. She said she ignored his suggestion and took her to a health center at Krokrosei. She added that her stepfather has never been a model of good behavior.
"My stepfather raped my 13-year-old daughter and got her pregnant. The product of that sinful act, a baby boy, is with my mother as we speak. This time, he wants my son to die. He has been carrying out circumcision for long. Why is it that my son is the one who now has his penis cut away?” she asked.
According to her, she did not report the rape of her 13- year old daughter to the Police. However, the church where he serves as a minister punished him with a two-year suspension.Mrs. Micheal disclosed that her husband is a job seeker and she is seeking assistance to pay medical.
No comments:
Post a Comment