Photos: Wife of Ghana's Vice President looked stunning at 60th Independence celebration

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Stunning indeed
She's looked stylish 👌🏿~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Beauty is often effortless..
Elegance in simplicity ...merited happiness
Happy birthday!. Long Life and Prosperity..Kindly visit www.teelamford.com For Latest News, Sport, Entertainment, Politics, Music/Videos, Events, Fashion, Gist, Inspiration, Education, and lot more...
GOOD TO SEE AUNTY LINDA 👩PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
She's a knockout!
Wow! She's beautifulLib addict#just passing#
gorgeous
Post a Comment
9 comments:
Stunning indeed
She's looked stylish 👌🏿
~glo rule your world~ cos I do•
Beauty is often effortless..
Elegance in simplicity
...merited happiness
Happy birthday!. Long Life and Prosperity.
.
Kindly visit www.teelamford.com For Latest News, Sport, Entertainment, Politics, Music/Videos, Events, Fashion, Gist, Inspiration, Education, and lot more...
GOOD TO SEE
AUNTY LINDA 👩
PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI
She's a knockout!
Wow! She's beautiful
Lib addict#just passing#
gorgeous
Post a Comment