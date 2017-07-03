 Photos: Wife of Ghana's Vice President looked stunning at 60th Independence celebration | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Tuesday, 7 March 2017

Photos: Wife of Ghana's Vice President looked stunning at 60th Independence celebration

Wife of Ghana's Vice President, Samira Bawumia stepped out in a simple, yet elegant dress for Ghana's 60th Independence celebration on Monday. Another photo after the cut..


Posted by at 3/07/2017 06:56:00 am

9 comments:

eunymz said...

Stunning indeed

7 March 2017 at 07:12
AbokiDaWarriBoy said...

She's looked stylish 👌🏿



~glo rule your world~ cos I do•

7 March 2017 at 07:15
Anonymous said...

Beauty is often effortless..

7 March 2017 at 07:19
NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Elegance in simplicity


...merited happiness

7 March 2017 at 07:21
Anonymous said...

Happy birthday!. Long Life and Prosperity.
.
Kindly visit www.teelamford.com For Latest News, Sport, Entertainment, Politics, Music/Videos, Events, Fashion, Gist, Inspiration, Education, and lot more...

7 March 2017 at 07:32
okechukwu nnoduechi said...

GOOD TO SEE





AUNTY LINDA 👩





PLEASE KINDLY FOLLOW ME ON LIS @OKECHUKWU NNODUECHI

7 March 2017 at 07:44
Bonita Bislam said...

She's a knockout!

7 March 2017 at 07:53
Iphie Abraham said...

Wow! She's beautiful






Lib addict#just passing#

7 March 2017 at 07:55
Geenah Tunga said...

gorgeous

7 March 2017 at 08:26

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts