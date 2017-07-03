Photos: Three confirmed dead in a robbery attack at a bank in Ondo state

According to eyewitnesses, the robbers who were armed with sophisticated weapons, stormed the bank at about 2pm this afternoon and started shooting. They were engaged in serious gun battle with security operatives stationed at the bank.
In the wake of the gun battle, three persons were confirmed dead while some other persons sustained serious injuries. The robbers carted away an undiscloed amount of money.
“The armed robbers killed the security officers attached to Skye Bank because they refused to cooperate with them during the operation. They even slapped a local woman who acted stubborn to them and ransacked all the banking vaults where money was kept before running away"an eyewitness told Sahara Reporters.
The state police command's public relations officer, Femi Joseph, confirmed the attack.
