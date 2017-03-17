Photos: Suspected assassins kill former Edo council Chairman

The former Chairman of Etsako-East Local Government Council in Edo State, Prince Suleiman Afegbua was killed by unknown gunmen on Thursday, March 15th. Preliminary reports indicate that the assailants, thought to be assassins, on the Benin-Auchi road, allegedly attacked Suleiman Afegbua, who was on his way to Benin.
According to a family member, Prince Malik Afegbua, the late council boss was in his Prado jeep with three other occupants when the assailants attacked him while the others escaped with injuries.
Confirming the incident, spokesman for the Edo State Police Command, DSP Moses Nkonmbe, said two of the three injured are currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.
He said that the command had deployed officers from the Anti-kidnapping Unit and other relevant units to comb for possible arrest of the culprits.
Late Afegbua was buried today according to Islamic rites. Meanwhile, Edo State Governor, Mr. Godwin Obaseki has expressed shock and sadness over the alleged assassination.
The Governor, while condemning, in strong terms, the dastardly act, urged security operatives in the state to immediately swing into action, unravel those behind the act and bring them to justice.
Meanwhile, the visibly miffed governor, who received the news in company of his Deputy, Rt. Hon. Philip Shaibu, described late Suleiman as a progressive, peaceful and hardworking council Chairman, while promising that government will do what it needs to do to apprehend the culprits of this heinous crime and bring them to book.
“This is wicked and mindless”, Governor Obaseki said.
Continuing, Governor Obaseki noted that the incident was an ugly stain on the government’s drive to completely rid the state of violence and re-orientate the people towards imbibing the culture of reliance on the judiciary alone in resolution of real or perceived conflicts.
"Let me make it clear to the perpetrators that they have not only tested and affronted the government’s will to rid the state of men of the underworld among whom they belong, but that they have also tested the collective will of the people of Edo State." he said.
On what steps have been taken to apprehend the culprits, the governor revealed that an investigative panel would be set up to work with the police towards unravelling the identities of those directly and indirectly connected to this cowardly act.
“The Government hereby assures the public of its resolve never to rest until the perpetrators are apprehended and the punishment the law holds out for the crime of murder administered to them as soon as possible”, he said.
Meanwhile, he also urged Afegbua’s family and the people of Etsako remain progressive and not relent in pursuing development in the area.
"The government shares this harrowing moment with you. May he rest in the boundless peace of the Lord, and may his family find the grace and strength to bear his loss. May the people of Etsako also find the will to move on and continue in his progressive footsteps to develop the area."
