Photos: Suspected armed cultist narrowly escapes lynching in Owerri

An armed man said to belong to a cult group in Owerri, Imo State, narrowly escaped lynching Tuesday by an angry mob at Alvan Guest House, Amakohia, Owerri. It was gathered that six alleged armed cultists stormed BET NAIJA house which was also a sports viewing center, and made away with two laptops. They also attacked a young man, who tried to stop them.
However, one of them was caught and was nearly burnt to death, but for the intervention of Civil Defense officials and armed policemen, who arrived the scene and took the suspect away.
