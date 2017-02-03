Photos: See lifeless body of notorious kidnap kingpin, Vampire killed during gun battle with police in Rivers State

Five members of the gang were also arrested alive and catches of Arms and ammunitions recovered from them. The five members of gang are now in Police custody, they are:
1. Obinna Ela
2. Arinze Abecheta
3. Chukwu Ebuka
4. Samuel Ugochukwu
5. Clifford AHEANA.
They are responsible for so many kidnap and Armed Robbery attacks in Imo, Abia, Rivers, Delta and other States in the South-South/South-East where several innocent people were killed by the gang. They will be paraded and charged to court on completion of investigation.
5 comments:
They should shot others on the head pls... Two of my kins men were killed in ph last year by armed robbers, I get no sympathy for robbers... Shot them at sight pls... If u are truly sure they are armed robbers.. No mercy
Saphire ah.... They shuld be sentence to life imprisonment
This doesnt look like vampire o
Well done to the policemen behind this feat
is he your daddy if not vampire?
