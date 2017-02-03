 Photos: See lifeless body of notorious kidnap kingpin, Vampire killed during gun battle with police in Rivers State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Thursday, 2 March 2017

Photos: See lifeless body of notorious kidnap kingpin, Vampire killed during gun battle with police in Rivers State

The IGP Intelligence Response Team (IRT) around 1am this morning in Omu Awa forest, Ikwere L.G.A of Rivers State killed the most dreaded vicious and deadly kidnapped for kidnap kingpin and notorious armed robber, Henry Chibueze A.K.A Vampire who was rescued from prison warders in court in Owerri on 27th January, 2017.
 

Five members of the gang were also arrested alive and catches of Arms and ammunitions recovered from them. The five members of gang are now in Police custody, they are:

1. Obinna Ela
2. Arinze Abecheta
3. Chukwu Ebuka
4. Samuel Ugochukwu
5. Clifford AHEANA.
 They are responsible for so many kidnap and Armed Robbery attacks in Imo, Abia, Rivers, Delta and other States in the South-South/South-East where several innocent people were killed by the gang. They will be paraded and charged to court on completion of investigation.
Posted by at 3/02/2017 11:28:00 am

5 comments:

Saphire Muna said...

They should shot others on the head pls... Two of my kins men were killed in ph last year by armed robbers, I get no sympathy for robbers... Shot them at sight pls... If u are truly sure they are armed robbers.. No mercy

2 March 2017 at 11:33
ogiri emmanuel said...

Saphire ah.... They shuld be sentence to life imprisonment

2 March 2017 at 11:54
Anonymous said...

This doesnt look like vampire o

2 March 2017 at 11:54
Kingsley Omose said...

Well done to the policemen behind this feat

2 March 2017 at 11:58
Anonymous said...

is he your daddy if not vampire?

2 March 2017 at 11:58

