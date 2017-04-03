 #Photos: See Denrele, Mr. Ideal Nigeria and Others looking dapper with Dogs at the Lifestyle& Pooches Pre-event Photoshoot | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Saturday, 4 March 2017

#Photos: See Denrele, Mr. Ideal Nigeria and Others looking dapper with Dogs at the Lifestyle& Pooches Pre-event Photoshoot

It was a dog affair photoshoot with Denrele, Mr. Ideal Nigeria (Prince Ehirim), Amber & Ruby twins, CEO Omoge Arewa Home of Fashion and the lovely Ebahi as they all gathered for the pre-event photoshootof Lifestyle & Pooches event coming soon. 



Lifestyle & Pooches is an Exhibition and funfair event that brings families and dog lovers together to network, explore dog trends and fashion and very importantly, get entertained. The event is scheduled to take place on Easter Sunday, April 16th, 2017. Some of the activities that will be taking place includes;

1.    Fashion Runway with dogs and models
2.    Exhibition and sales of Fashion items, dog accessories, welfare items, food, Art works etc.
3.    Music and Comedy
4.   Side attractions such as dog competitions for dog owners, best dressed red carpet moments, dog play pens, Children fun arena etc.

This event is organized by Celebpooches Limited, which has gotten its recognition at celebrating dogs and their lifestyle. Celebpooches has extended services in providing dog welfare services and sales of dogs with their accessories. This makes them prepared and credible enough to make the project a success.


For more pictures, please visit @lifestyle_and_pooches
For Enquiries, Stalls, Partnerships and Sponsorship:
Call: 08125742538
email: lily@celebpooches.com.ng
IG: @celebpooches
Twitter: @celebpooches
Facebook:Celebpooches

Photos by Tobi Bakare@tobibakre
Makeup by Anita Brows Studio @anitabrows
Styled by JideReason@jidereason
Wig by Tinus Pink Place @tinusplace
Location by Abimbola’s Place@abimbolasplace
Posted by at 3/04/2017 10:23:00 am

3 comments:

Anonymous said...

Na dog go reign for Nigeria now.

4 March 2017 at 10:28
Anonymous said...

WHERE IS OGE OKOYE AND HER DOGS PLS?

4 March 2017 at 10:32
RareSpecie Z said...

Denrele is prolly havin an intimate affair with his k9.

Feelin pity 4 the Poor pooch already.

4 March 2017 at 10:34

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts