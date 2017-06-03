 Photos: Runtown expecting first child with American based girlfriend | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Monday, 6 March 2017

Photos: Runtown expecting first child with American based girlfriend

Singer, Runtown is expecting his first child with his American based girlfriend, Selena. The two have been in a relationship for a while now and she is already 6 months and 2 weeks gone.
Few weeks ago, she shared a loved up photo with Runtown and wrote;
"Distance never separates two hearts that really care, for our memories span the miles and in seconds we are there. But whenever I start feeling sad, because I miss you, I remind myself how lucky I am to have someone so special to miss..." Runtown replied the with love emojis. 
She recently showed off her baby bump and tagged Runtown to the post. See more photos after the cut.



Posted by at 3/06/2017 10:54:00 am

1 comment:

Anonymous said...

Na wa o!
All these artists and condom dey quarrel?

6 March 2017 at 11:26

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts