 Photos: President Buhari presides over Federal Executive Council meeting today | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Photos: President Buhari presides over Federal Executive Council meeting today

President Buhari this morning presided over the first Federal Executive Council meeting since he returned from his long medical vacation last week. The meeting held at the Council chambers in Aso Rock Abuja. See more photos of him after the cut...


 






 
Posted by at 3/15/2017 11:41:00 am

4 comments:

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Good to know he's back


... Merited happiness

15 March 2017 at 11:44
OSINANL said...

SCARECROW

15 March 2017 at 12:35
christie benjamin said...

Why are they using his old photos? Are they ashamed of his "London" new looks?

15 March 2017 at 12:36
yusuf Mustapha said...

May God continue to bless our president

15 March 2017 at 12:44

Post a Comment

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)

Recent Posts