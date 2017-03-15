Photos: President Buhari presides over Federal Executive Council meeting today
President Buhari this morning presided over the first Federal Executive Council meeting since he returned from his long medical vacation last week. The meeting held at the Council chambers in Aso Rock Abuja. See more photos of him after the cut...
4 comments:
Good to know he's back
... Merited happiness
SCARECROW
Why are they using his old photos? Are they ashamed of his "London" new looks?
May God continue to bless our president
