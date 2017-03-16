Photos: Pres Buhari attends National Economic Council meeting

President Buhari for the first time since assuming office, presided over the National Economic Council meeting at the state house Abuja today. Vice President Yemi Osinbajo has being the one presiding over the council since the inception of this administration.
The meeting had in attendance governors, Minister of Finance Kemi Adeosun, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami and CBN Governor Godwin Emefiele. See more photos after the cut.
