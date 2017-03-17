 Photos: Pres Buhari approves the appointment of Rufai Iman as acting Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Friday, 17 March 2017

Photos: Pres Buhari approves the appointment of Rufai Iman as acting Kadi, Sharia Court of Appeal

President Buhari has approved the appointment of Kadi Ibrahim Rufa'i Iman, a Zamfara indigene, as the acting Grand Kadi of the Shari'a Court of Appeal. The appointment is sequel to the retirement of the former Grand kadi of the court, Ibrahim Abba, who had been appointed in 2015.
Born in Gusau, Zamfara state, Ibrahim Rufa'i Iman, is expected to be confirmed as full Grand Kadi in the next three months inshaAllah. He was sworn into office by the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Justice Walter Onnoghen, yesterday.

NaijaDeltaBabe said...

Nice


... Merited happiness

17 March 2017 at 10:10
OSINANL said...

RUBBISH...

17 March 2017 at 10:10
Tayo said...

We don't need sharia court in Nigeria.
17 March 2017 at 10:15
ifeoma's verdict said...

Why on earth should there be more than one justice system in a country,*long hiss* the country should just split already cos nigeria mata don tire me.

17 March 2017 at 10:18

