Photos: Port Harcourt-based lady shares HIV test result to prove she is Negative after being accused of infecting man

"A friend of mine just shared this with me, please n please read carefully to the end,u Neva know whom u might be saving from this wicked act of a human,for some reasons I wouldn't want to display his name on social media. He met dis lady called Ogbuka Gloria Ada they have been dating for some time unknown to him she is HIV positive and she has hidden it from him. He was sick and went to run a test in d hospital where he was detected to be positive he quickly called Gloria to ask her if she has been feeling some way lately she said no, all of a sudden she blocked him on FB and started acting strange towards him. He decided to approach her via whatsapp and to his greatest surprise she didn't deny the fact she's HIV positive!! What a wicked world we are living in" is 20minutes of unprotected thrills worth a life time of pills?? Please share and repost you never can tell who might get saved from seeing this post"
However, someone close to Ms Oguka has come forward to debunk the allegations. Ruthy Omoefue Audu shared the result of HIV test which indicates that the lady is Negative, adding that Ogbuka's rival is trying to set her up.
The supposed victim is yet to personally address the allegations, but her friend also shared a video of her during the test . Watch here: https://web.facebook.com/ruth.pearlaudu.7/videos/334177406978028/
Read the text conversation they alleged had, which was shared by Kelvin Peters insisting she is HIV positive.
