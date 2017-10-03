Photos: Police parade woman who supplies arms to suspected robbers in Cross River State

The Cross River State Police Command on Friday paraded various robbery, rape, kidnapping, murder, cultism suspects including a woman identified as Hope Usang, 25, (inset) who leases arms to suspected robbers in Calabar
Briefing newsmen on Friday, the Commissioner of Police, Hafiz Inuwa also confirmed the arrest of 5 suspected kidnappers in Obanliku local government area on Thursday following a tip off from a source after they had abducted a 6 year old pupil on Wednesday in Obudu.(the little girl is pictured identifying her kidnappers)
The suspects who kidnapped popular hotelier, George Imanyi, in Obudu last week were also arrested. (Mr Imanyi is pictured with the Accountant General of the State, Sir Joe Adie,on red T-shirt, after his release)
Explaining how Ms Usang was arrested after a robbery incident involving one Paschal Bisong of Ekpenyong Effiok street in Calabar Municipality, CP Inuwa said that;
"On February 24, following a report by one Paschal Bisong of a robbery attack, my men swung into action, leading to the arrest of two suspects, Emmanuel Edet-Etim and Idoreyin Usa.
"The suspects confessed that one Hope Usang supplied them with arms for the robbery. When my men stormed Usang’s house, they recovered three revolvers, four rounds of ammunition, one pistol, one locally-made pistol among others."
CP Inuwa said the suspects will soon be charged to court soon.
