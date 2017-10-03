Photos: Police nabs suspected kidnappers terrorizing Obudu, Cross River State after they abducted 8-year-old girl

Some suspected kidnappers that had been terrorizing residents of Obudu Local Government Area of Cross River State, have been arrested following the abduction of an eight year old girl.
It was gathered that the four suspected kidnappers abducted their victim, a pupil of St. Joseph's Primary School on Wednesday afternoon, March 8th and took her to Bishiri village, in neighbouring Obanliku local government area.
The police, following a tip off about the whereabout of the victim, stormed the compound and after a brief gun fight, subdued the kidnappers and arrested them.
One of the suspects hails from Obudu while the other three are from Benue State.
A police officer was bitten by one of the kidnappers and is currently receiving treatment at an undisclosed hospital.
