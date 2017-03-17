Photos: Police arrest two teachers, one other for raping 4 and 6-year-old girls in Bauchi State

The Bauchi State Police Command on Thursday, March 16th, paraded crime suspects including one Sani Abubakar, 39, of Dutsen Tanshi and Usman Hassan male, 33, of the same address, who lured a 6 years old girl and had unlawful carnal knowledge with her at a primary school in Dutsen Tanshi area of Bauchi. The two suspects were teachers at the same Primary School.
In another development, on March 12th, Police detectives attached Burra Division arrested one Abdulkareem Wada male, aged 20yrs of Magani Ward in Burra Town, Ningi LGA. Suspect had unlawful carnal knowledge with a 4 years old girl who happens to be his close relative. Victim was rushed to Burra General Hospital for medical examination.
The Command, relying on actionable intelligence also arrested the following suspects:
ARREST OF SUSPECTED KIDNAPPERS: On the 13/3/2017 following intelligence report, police detectives attached command Anti-kidnapping unit arrested the following syndicate:
Umar Yusuf male, aged 30yrs of Jinbin Village in Ganjuwa LGA of Bauchi State and Mustapha Abbas male, aged 25yrs of the same address.
Suspects conspired and stormed the residence of one Ahmadu Dadin male of Jinbim village with offensive weapons, beat up his family members and demanded ransom of Five Hundred Thousand (#500,000) or they will come back and kidnap his entire family members.
Discreet investigation led to the arrest of the syndicate and they have all confessed to the crime. Suspects would soon be charged to Court as soon as investigation is concluded.
Exhibits recovered include:
Hand written paper with phone number
Two Hand sets
Sim Cards used for negotiating ransom
Bow and Arrow
Stick and other incriminating items
ARREST OF SUSPECTED KIDNAPPER: On the 12/3/2017, the command Anti-kidnapping unit arrested one Abubakar Mohammed male, aged 33yrs of Baya in Ganjuwa LGA of Bauchi. Suspect conspired with two others now at large and kidnapped one Alhaji Yahaya Rabiu male, aged 40yrs of Baya village and took him to Buzum forest in Ganjuwa LGA of Bauchi State.
Hostage was released after paying ransom of Seven Hundred Thousand Naira (#700,000). Suspect voluntarily confessed and would be charged to Court as soon as investigation is concluded.
ARREST OF SUSPECTED HIRED KILLERS: Also Police detectives attached to Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) Bauchi in collaboration with Alkaleri Division also arrested the following syndicate:
Isa B. Masu male, aged 29yrs of Nasawara Ward, Kaduna
Umar Mohammed male, aged 34yrs of Billiri in Gombe State and,
Abdulkareem Abdullahi male, aged 29yrs of the same address.
Suspects conspired with one Kabiru Mohammed Gani, staff of National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) Gombe State Command and attempted to kill one Ishiaku Auta aged 29yrs of Kaduna State along Alkaleri-Futuk Road.
Victim was stabbed severally on his lower abdomen/Head and abandoned in the bush by the assailants. Scene visited by the Police and victim rushed to General Hospital Alkaleri, was in coma for three days before he regained consciousness.
Exhibits recovered from the suspects include:
Twenty Donkey Skin Valued #830,000
Three Million Naira Cash misappropriated from their Chinese partner in Kaduna
One Light Green Mitsubishi Car with Registration No. BS-494-YAB belonging to the NDLEA staff used in conveying the assailants to the crime scene.
Four suspects were charged to Court while seven others are assisting the Police with useful information after which they would be charged to Court for prosecution.
The Command assured members of the public of its commitment towards ensuring safety and security in the State. People should feel free to come forward with any reasonable information that could help the Command in promoting Law and Order in the State.
