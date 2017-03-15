 Photos: Please, help locate the family of these children whose mother died in a fatal accident | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Photos: Please, help locate the family of these children whose mother died in a fatal accident

The mother of these two children is said to have died in a fatal accident along the Ibadan/Ijebu Ode road on Sunday March 12th . She was travelling with them when the accident occured. The children are currently at the State Hospital Ijebu Ode (Iye Subomi Child Care Center) in Ogun state.





Photo credit: Olawole Asiru Tope
7 comments:

WeALTHY ChIC said...

Oh dear. This is really sad. May her gentle soul RIP and may God be with these kids .

15 March 2017 at 09:03
Excitment Excit said...

O Lord ve mercy

15 March 2017 at 09:04
hustle 2 get married no be here.. said...

My heart bleeds.May God protect you my little angels.

15 March 2017 at 09:06
dupe said...

Oh dear!

15 March 2017 at 09:07
Joyous Babe Lindaikeji First Cousin said...

eyaa!

15 March 2017 at 09:10
Amas said...

This is really painful o

15 March 2017 at 09:10
Cynthus said...

OMG,may God have mercy on us all.

15 March 2017 at 09:17

