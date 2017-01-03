Photos: PDP governors meet with former President Goodluck Jonathan

PDP governors led by Ekiti state governor, Ayo Fayose, had a closed door meeting with former President Goodluck Jonathan, at the Goodluck Jonathan Foundation headquarters in Abuja last night. The meeting was centered on resolving the leadership crisis in the party. The Governors in attendance were those of Akwa Ibom, Delta, Taraba, Cross Rivers, Abia, Ebonyin, Gombe and Bayelsa State. Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, was represented by his Deputy.
6 comments:
bunch of losers...
Okay
...merited happiness
Look at them... Epic fails. Shameless imbeciles. They will not just hide their atrocities and ask GOD forgiveness. Then the main goat is the head of the nonsense meeting. Chai.. I'm embarrassed. So you mean Wike could not drop all that he was doing to attend the meeting. Chei... Goodluck sorry you hear.
Look at them... Epic fails. All of them, with the head olodo seated at the head of the table. So Wike did not drop all that he was doing (shamelessly arresting 15 mechanics that he says are causing the soot in PHC) to attend to his daddy (Goodluck). Chei... Goodluck sorry you hear... But Wike is known to be an ungrateful but greedy being. Hahahahah
Lol they've not seen anything.
When Fayose and others went to beg Sherriff to be their chairman and were enjoying his money they didn't know karma will still pay a revisit.
. ~BONARIO~says so via NOKIA LUMIA
LINDA YOU DID NOT MENTION EKITI COS I CAN SEE FAYOSE CLEARLY
