Photos: OMG! Some of the Vesico Vaginal Fistula (VVF) patients are so young

50 women suffering from Vesico Vaginal Fistula are currently undergoing surgical repair at a camp in Birnin Kebbi.
VVF results from prolonged labour and is a reflection of poor maternal and antenatal care. Other related causes are early marriage and early childbirth, malnutrition and genital mutilation.
The camp is spearheaded by Extended hands foundation an NGO led by Actress Stephanie Linus Okereke in collaboration with the Kebbi state Government via the Ministry of Women Affairs and the Wife of the Governor Dr Zainab Bagudu to repair at least 50 cases of Vesico-Vaginal Fistula. The surgical camp which started on 5th March, ended yesterday 12th March is holding at the VVF Center in Gesse, Birin-Kebbi.
VVF is a highly distressing and stigmatizing condition which manifests with urine leaking into the vagina without control. The Medical Director of the Kebbi centre Dr Abubakar Dakingari said many women affected by the condition were from remote villages that lacked roads and functional healthcare facilities.
No comments:
Post a Comment