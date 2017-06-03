Photos: Ogoni youths destroy marijuana smoking joints in their community

As part of efforts to stop cult activities in their community, youths in Ogoni land Saturday, destroyed all spots in their community where suspected cultists gather to smoke the banned substance, Marijuana. The community has over time witnessed series of cult activities that have left many of their youths dead.
Residents of the community had a Town hall meeting Saturday where they decided to destroy the smoking joints in their community so that peace and sanity can be restored.
No comments:
Post a Comment