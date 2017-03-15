Photos of the terrible state of a Magistrate Court in Abia State

News, Events, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Fashion, Beauty, Inspiration and yes... Gossip! *Wink*
Shameful for my own state
May God have mercy upon this Nation called Nigeria.
Is there a government in this state? Na wa o
I respect Rivers state so much on this aspect,they spend a lot of money on their judiciary,come and check out their structures.
Not only this but their roads reek of forlorn decay
Post a Comment
5 comments:
Shameful for my own state
May God have mercy upon this Nation called Nigeria.
Is there a government in this state? Na wa o
I respect Rivers state so much on this aspect,they spend a lot of money on their judiciary,come and check out their structures.
Not only this but their roads reek of forlorn decay
Post a Comment