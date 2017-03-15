 Photos of the terrible state of a Magistrate Court in Abia State | Welcome to Linda Ikeji's Blog

Wednesday, 15 March 2017

Photos of the terrible state of a Magistrate Court in Abia State

This is reportedly Magistrate Court '7' in Aba, Abia State...see more photos after the cut...




Photo Credit: Sahara Reporters
Posted by at 3/15/2017 09:10:00 am

5 comments:

ogadinma godwin said...

Shameful for my own state

15 March 2017 at 09:23
Anonymous said...

May God have mercy upon this Nation called Nigeria.

15 March 2017 at 09:29
Anonymous said...

Is there a government in this state? Na wa o

15 March 2017 at 09:29
daniel ubong said...

I respect Rivers state so much on this aspect,they spend a lot of money on their judiciary,come and check out their structures.

15 March 2017 at 09:30
Bonita Bislam said...

Not only this but their roads reek of forlorn decay

15 March 2017 at 09:52

