Monday, 13 March 2017

Photos of Pres Buhari in his office as he resumes work today

Today, March 13, 2017 President Buhari officially resumed work after his return from his UK medical vacation last Friday. He has formally written to the National Assembly informing them of his return back to duty and also had a closed door meeting with some of his key staff in his office.  More photo after the cut.







8 comments:

Davido's driver said...

Sai Buhari!

13 March 2017 at 15:07
Anonymous said...

Nice one, May Almighty God be with you at all times and good health. Please lead Nigeria without no fair or favour. Nigeria is only country I have now. God bless Nigeria

13 March 2017 at 15:21
OSINANL said...

WETIN BE DIS?

13 March 2017 at 15:31
Anonymous said...

PLZ WCH FLAG IS DS RED,BLACK, GREEN & WHITE BESIDE NIGERIAN FLAG?

13 March 2017 at 15:40
Anonymous said...

May God continue to guide your sir.

13 March 2017 at 15:41
FRESH said...

Let the haters eat their hearts out.

13 March 2017 at 15:52
Anonymous said...

Which kind flag b dat green,white and black i no understand dis man oooooo.

13 March 2017 at 15:56
Iphie Abraham said...

What's up with the big big agbada? So that we won't notice his slim sick body abi?








Lib addict#just passing#

13 March 2017 at 15:59

