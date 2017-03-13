Photos of Pres Buhari in his office as he resumes work today

Today, March 13, 2017 President Buhari officially resumed work after his return from his UK medical vacation last Friday.
He has formally written to the National Assembly informing them of his return back to duty and also had a closed door meeting with some of his key staff in his office. More photo after the cut.
8 comments:
Sai Buhari!
Nice one, May Almighty God be with you at all times and good health. Please lead Nigeria without no fair or favour. Nigeria is only country I have now. God bless Nigeria
WETIN BE DIS?
PLZ WCH FLAG IS DS RED,BLACK, GREEN & WHITE BESIDE NIGERIAN FLAG?
May God continue to guide your sir.
Let the haters eat their hearts out.
Which kind flag b dat green,white and black i no understand dis man oooooo.
What's up with the big big agbada? So that we won't notice his slim sick body abi?
Lib addict#just passing#
