Photos of Nigerian Air Force airlifting 41 human trafficking victims from Mali

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) airlifted some stranded Nigerians, who are victims of human trafficking in Mali back home on February 27th.
The Nigerian Embassy in Bamako leveraged on the NAF Charlie-130 Hercules aircraft to airlift these Nigerians that were victims of human trafficking.
The deportees range between 16 - 28 years of age were received on arrival in Nigeria by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Diaspora and Foreign Affairs, Mrs Abike Dabiri Erewa and officials of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).
The successful repatriation of these Nigerians was as a result of collaboration between the Nigerian Embassy and the Malian authorities anchored on mutual agreement. The Nigeria Consular Officer in Mali, Mr Abubakar Audu accompanied the deportees to Nigeria.
No comments:
Post a Comment